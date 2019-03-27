A large police presence including members of the tactical unit surrounded a residence in the community of South Calgary for more than six hours Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1500 block of 28 Avenue Southwest at around noon following reports a man was in distress and threatening to harm himself inside a home. Police confirm a woman was also in the home at the time but has since exited the building.

A section of 14 Street SW was closed to traffic to accommodate the emergency response.

The man surrendered to police shortly after 6:00 p.m.