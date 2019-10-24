

Thursday marked the eighth annual Calgary Transit bus pull, which pits city employees against each other in a feat of strength to raise money for the United Way.

The bus, which measures 12.2 metres and 13 tons, is pulled 30 metres in a competition to see which team can complete the task in the shortest amount of time.

Fourteen teams accepted the challenge, including a new all-women’s division that saw Calgary police officers take on members of the Calgary Fire Department.

In the end, police took that title.

In the men's division, the city's fleet services team came out on top and the HR/customer services/communications team won in the mixed division.

“This is the biggest group we ever had,” said Russell Davies, acting director of Calgary Transit. “Originally, eight years ago, it was just an easy way to help raise some money for an extremely important cause.”