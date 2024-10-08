Police want to speak with woman who was assaulted by a naked man

Calgary police are trying to find a woman who was touched inappropriately by a naked man in early August.

Officials say at about 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 3, a woman was walking near 17 Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. when she was approached by a naked man who touched her inappropriately.

Police say the woman screamed and the man fled.

Witnesses reported the incident to police, but the victim left before officers arrived.

They searched the area but could not find the suspect, officials said.

Now, to advance the investigation, police are trying to find the victim, who could provide more information about the attack.

The victim or anyone else with information about the incident is urged to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crimestoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips