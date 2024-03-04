Poll says 7 in 10 Canadians are against carbon tax hike on April 1
As Canada's carbon tax rate is set to increase beginning next month, new polling data suggests the majority of Canadians are against the idea of paying even more for fuel.
Beginning on April 1, the federal government will be increasing the price on carbon pollution by $15 per tonne, continuing with its plan to increase it each year until 2030.
That means the carbon tax will be 17 cents per litre on gasoline, 21 cents per litre on diesel and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.
The Trudeau government says the strategy is meant to reduce emissions and encourage innovation, but one group says a growing proportion of Canadians are against the added cost.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) released the results of a Leger poll on Monday that suggested almost seven in 10 Canadians oppose the upcoming hike.
Sixty-nine per cent of respondents opposed the hike while just 31 per cent were in support.
Excluding Quebec and B.C., the two jurisdictions where the carbon tax isn't directly applied, the group of Canadians against the hike rises to 72 per cent, the CTF said.
"The poll is clear: the vast majority of Canadians, across every province and all demographics, oppose the upcoming federal carbon tax hike," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director, in a news release.
"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should listen to Canadians and stop hiking his carbon tax."
The call to cease hikes to the carbon tax came after the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) launched a petition against the levy.
The CFIB is upset that the federal government is reducing the carbon tax rebate for small and medium-sized businesses from nine per cent to five per cent starting this year.
It says the change could cost businesses $500 million in 2024.
"The federal government has committed to giving rebates every year to consumers like you and I. Small businesses were promised a specific amount, and unfortunately, they haven't received much, if not any," said Andrew Sennyah, an Alberta-based senior policy analyst for the CFIB.
According to figures from the CFIB, Alberta businesses are owed approximately $718 million in rebates.
Other provinces also against the carbon tax
Pushback against the federal government's carbon tax is also being felt in many provinces, such as in Saskatchewan.
In that province, the government said it would not remit the carbon tax on natural gas used on home heating, a move it said would save its residents $400 per year.
It said it made the move after the federal government announced a three-year exemption on home heating oil – primarily used in Atlantic Canada – from the carbon tax framework.
In response to the idea, the federal government said it would not be sending carbon tax rebate cheques to Saskatchewan residents, since those figures are based on the amount of money remitted to Ottawa.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also been in opposition to the federal carbon tax, going so far as calling it "the worst tax ever."
"You’re being gouged by the carbon tax, it’s as simple as that," he said last month.
At the same time, Ford proposed a new law that would force future governments in Ontario to put all new carbon taxes to a referendum, to ensure Ontarians have their voices heard "loud and clear" before a levy is introduced.
The Leger poll used data collected online from 1,590 Canadians aged 18 and over between Feb. 23 and 25.
No margin of error is associated with the non-probability sample in the poll, but Leger said for comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1,590 respondents would have a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mondays daytime high will be 19 C colder than normal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Gusting winds, wind chill of -55: Here's Canada's weather forecast
Extreme cold and snowfall warnings have been issued for provinces and territories across Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
The Body Shop Canada parent took revenue, left company $3.3M in debt: court docs
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is seeking creditor protection and closing a third of its stores because its parent company stripped the Canadian arm of cash and pushed it into debt, according to court documents.
U.S. Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado ballot, rejecting 14th Amendment push
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the “insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.
Police north of Toronto issue warning about 'Chinese police extortion scam'
Members of York Region’s Chinese community are being targeted in an ongoing extortion scam, where fake Chinese law enforcement officials allegedly threaten their victims with arrest or deportation, police say.
Police horses escape their stables, dash around cars on a busy Ohio highway
A pair of runaway horses that escaped from police stables stunned motorists galloping down a busy Ohio highway on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
-
Train derailment no longer affecting St. Albert traffic
A train derailed near Poundmaker Road and Veness Road in St. Albert early Monday morning.
-
Freeland promises to 'unlock pathways' to middle-class life in April 16 federal budget
The 2024 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, April 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Monday.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
8 lost skiers helped by search-and-rescue crews near Whistler, B.C., over the weekend
Rescue crews were kept busy on B.C.'s South Coast over the weekend as multiple calls were made to help lost skiers and hikers on local mountains.
-
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
-
Drivers urged to use caution in Metro Vancouver after snowfall
Drivers across the Lower Mainland are being urged to use caution Monday morning after a late winter storm ripped through the region.
Vancouver Island
-
1st case of measles reported in B.C. over the weekend: Health Ministry
One case of measles was reported in B.C. over the weekend, the provincial Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement Monday morning.
-
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
-
'It was swimming around me': Free-diver captures close encounter with orca
When Ping-Yi Wu started taking a selfie while floating in the ocean near East Sooke, B.C., the tourist never imagined she would eventually capture an orca with her camera.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan low-income residents 'a little screwed' by loss of carbon rebate
Alan Holman says the carbon rebate he gets four times a year from the federal government is crucial for his household budget.
-
Saskatoon digs out following major winter storm
The City of Saskatoon and its residents are in cleanup mode Monday following a major winter storm over the weekend that halted traffic, flights and services.
-
Here's what to expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
Regina
-
Regina in cleanup mode following weekend snowstorm
The City of Regina says crews are in storm mode Monday, working to keep major roadways driveable by plowing snow and applying ice control at high risk intersections following a major snowstorm over the weekend that impacted much of the province.
-
'Hometown feel for me': B.C. skip Catlin Schneider competing at Brier in home province
Catlin Schneider, who hails from Kronau area and currently resides in the R.M. of Edenwold, is competing for Team British Columbia at this year's Montana’s Brier.
-
Here's what to expect as MLAs return for the spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature
As MLAs return to the Saskatchewan Legislature – the current state of contract negotiations with the province’s teachers are expected to be a main focus.
Toronto
-
Toronto man shocked by package delivered to his mailbox
A Toronto man says that he discovered “nightmare fuel” – a container full of live cockroaches – in his mailbox after arriving home from a day of appointments with his wife and newborn daughter last week.
-
Toronto cop handed temporary demotion after 'harassing' domestic violence victim, dispute with tenant: tribunal
A Toronto police officer has been handed a temporary demotion after a disciplinary tribunal found that he ‘harassed’ a victim of domestic violence and used official police stationery in the eviction of his tenant.
-
Ontario woman charged with coordinating sexual exploitation of child: police
An Ontario woman who allegedly planned to sexually exploit a child alongside a man previously indicted for similar offences is facing charges, police say.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW Quebec urges measles vaccination to prevent spread of highly contagious disease
Quebec public health officials are urging people to get themselves and their young children vaccinated for measles, a highly contagious disease that is making a comeback several years after its eradication.
-
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Atlantic
-
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
-
Three levels of government spending $258 million on Bedford-Halifax ferries
A new electric ferry service will receive a quarter of a billion dollars to start operations between Halifax and Bedford in the next four years.
-
GardaWorld awarded Halifax Harbour Bridges contract
GardaWorld, a Montreal-based security company, has been awarded a contract to provide toll-taking and security services for Halifax Harbour Bridges.
Winnipeg
-
Steinbach man facing second-degree murder charge
A Steinbach man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead inside an Emerson, Man. home.
-
Schools closed around Manitoba due to icy roads, poor visibility
Dangerous road conditions around Manitoba have prompted a slew of school closures around the province on Monday.
-
Manitoba still dealing with winter weather warnings
Central and southern Manitoba remain under an array of weather alerts on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Catholic school principal charged with sexual assault against staff member
An Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) principal is facing charges of sexual assault for an alleged incident against another staff member last year.
-
Here's a look at the hot spots for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024
More than 350 vehicles have been reported stolen to Ottawa police so far in 2024, with Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Alta Vista and Gloucester-Southgate the hot spots for vehicle thefts.
-
Athens, Ont. junior jockey player suffers 'potentially life changing' injury after hit from behind
Mac Spinelli, a junior hockey player in Athens, Ont., has suffered what the team is calling a "potentially life changing" injury, after being hit from behind during a playoff game on Feb. 27.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
-
Northern Ont. man charged for child sex offences, luring
A 41-year-old man was charged after a four-month investigation into historic sexual offences involving youth in northern Ontario, police say.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Barrie
-
Raccoon rescued after 2 days of being trapped on top of a hydro pole
After being stranded on a hydro pole for two days, a raccoon was freed in Innisfil.
-
Thief breaks into 6 vehicles by smashing windows in Barrie carpool lot
Police laid charges after someone smashed several car windows to steal items from vehicles in a Barrie carpool parking lot over the weekend.
-
OPP issue reminder to stay off Lake Simcoe ice
Ontario police are reminding the public to avoid the ice on Lake Simcoe with a post on social media about a January rescue on the water after three people walked onto the unsafe ice.
Kitchener
-
Suspects wanted for attempted break-in at former jail
Some people have tried – and been successful – at breaking out of jail. On Sunday morning, however, three people attempted to break into one.
-
Arrest after victim hit in the face with bowling ball
A Guelph man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a female in the face with a bowling ball.
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
London
-
SIU investigating weekend crash near St. Thomas
A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a crash west of St. Thomas Sunday. Around 2:30 p.m., an OPP officer tried to pull over the suspect for speeding.
-
Car slams into side of home in east London
Police were called to the 200 block of Admiral Drive near Kipling Avenue around 6:30 p.m. There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.
-
'No working smoke alarms': Charges pending after dog dies in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are facing charges after an overnight fire in London, Ont. which killed one dog, displaced eight people, and eight other dogs.
Windsor
-
Driver charged after transport truck crash on Highway 401
A 43-year-old driver has been charged after a crash involving a transport truck on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
-
Windsor Police seek suspect after multiple thefts
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect wanted for multiple thefts.
-
Trial delayed for Chatham man charged in fatal accident during 2022 RetroFest
The trial has been delayed for a Chatham man charged in fatal crash during 2022 RetroFest.