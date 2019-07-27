Families in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge in need of a hand up now have another place to turn.

A free, mini food bank was launched Saturday, installed by the same charity group that set up free multicultural libraries in several southern Alberta neighbourhoods.

The Love With Humanity Association is now nourishing stomachs as well as minds.

“We are working hard for our community, we want to do something. We want to spread the love,” said president Syed Hassan.

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell attended the grand opening ceremony on Saturday.

“Take a blessing, give a blessing, that’s what their motto is, how good is that?” she said.

“Something we should all live with every single day.”

The idea for the free library and foodbank came in response to Alberta’s weakened economy and recent low unemployment rates, said Hassan.

“Who will think about [them?] We have to pay back we have to do something for our Canadians,” he said.

Hassan says the group hopes to build more pop-up mini food banks in Calgary.