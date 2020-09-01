CALGARY -- Foothills School Division officials confirm students at Meadows Ridge School in Okotoks will not be returning to class as planned after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The announcement was made in the school board's letter to the Meadow Ridge School community distributed Monday evening.

"A case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in a staff member who was within Meadow Ridge School. Our thoughts remain with this individual and their family. We wish them a safe and speedy recovery.

"We are working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff. Public Health will be contacting parents/guardians of students, as well as any staff/visitors/volunteers who may have been in close contact with the individual."

The K-9 school was scheduled to welcome students on Tuesday. As of Tuesday morning, the school board has not indicated when the school year will begin but the delay is a precautionary measure as AHS has indicated it is safe to open the school's doors.