CALGARY -- Calgary's mandatory mask bylaw is set to take effect Saturday, but some post-secondary institutions across the city have already mandated masks on their campuses.

Mount Royal University made masks mandatory on July 22 for everyone entering campus. Mount Royal's campus remains closed to the public, and students and employees are asked not to come to campus unless necessary.

Masks will become mandatory in all indoor public areas at the University of Calgary on August 1. Masks will not be required in offices and classrooms, so long as two-metre distancing is possible. The university has set up a COVID-19 dashboard, which will provide information on where people who tested positive for COVID-19 were on campus.

SAIT mandated masks on July 15 for anyone who enters any campus buildings. SAIT is currently holding some in-person classes and posts weekly updates of how many students have attended those classes. Anyone entering campus must fill out a daily campus access form, which ensures that anyone entering campus has reviewed their safety practices. They ask that anyone showing signs of illness to stay home, even if they have tested negative for COVID-19.

All post-secondary institutions will be holding most fall semester classes online, with some programs having blended delivery.

U OF L ALSO MANDATES MASKS

Officials at the University of Lethbridge say students at that school will also be required to wear masks as of Aug. 10.

The requirement encompasses all indoor public spaces such as classrooms, hallways, washrooms and elevators. It will also apply to outdoor areas when physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

The school says it will be providing reusable masks to all faculty, staff and students attending in-person classes in the fall.

However, due to issues with their supplier, those masks will not be available until the end of August.

Those that require masks on campus this summer will need to provide their own.