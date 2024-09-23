CALGARY
Calgary

    • Premier Danielle Smith to attend energy summit in Banff

    Power transmission lines are seen with the Rocky Mountains in the background near Pincher Creek, Alta., Thursday, June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Power transmission lines are seen with the Rocky Mountains in the background near Pincher Creek, Alta., Thursday, June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Premier Danielle Smith on Monday is expected to make an address at the Future of Energy Summit in Banff, a meeting of energy industry leaders from around the world.

    Delegates at the meeting will be discussing a variety of topics around energy transition, including solar energy, carbon capture and new nuclear technology.

    There will also be presentations on cyber security as well as artificial intelligence and its role in the energy sector.

    Smith is scheduled to speak at 9:15 a.m.

    Energy Minister Brian Jean will speak at the dinner reception at 5:30 p.m.

    The summit will wrap up on Tuesday afternoon.

