Premier Smith on hand to launch helium purification facility north of Brooks, Alta.

A first-of-its-kind helium purification facility was officially opened Saturday north of Brooks, Alta.

Premier Danielle Smith was among the dignitaries on hand to launch the Steveville Helium Purification facility, which owners Royal Helium Ltd say was “designed, engineered and built by Albertans in Alberta.”

According to Royal Helium’s website, the Steveville facility has “an ultra-low operating cost due to it being self-powered by fuel gas co-produced from the two helium wells.”

The company says on its website that it “controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium permits and leases across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta.”

Smith and energy and minerals minister Brian Jean issued a joint statement late Saturday morning about the inaguration.

"This investment is great news for our province as we continue to diversify our economy, pursue innovative technologies and grow our natural resources industry.

“Canada is currently the fifth-largest helium producer in the world, and Alberta is well-positioned to become a leader in Canadian helium production. Thanks to our unique geology, we have large helium reserves and that represents huge potential, especially when you consider that we also have the world’s largest consumer of helium just south of the border.

“It’s a testament to the knowledge, expertise and innovation in our province that this new facility has been designed, engineered and built in Alberta by Albertans. Moving forward, our skilled and experienced workforce will be able to use technology to drill wells and extract helium from deep underground.

“With a current global supply shortage, Alberta is positioned to deliver thanks to companies like Royal Helium Ltd. The Steveville helium plant will be critical in supporting ongoing helium industry development in Alberta and it will be a vital link in the worldwide helium supply chain.

“While the development of the helium industry in Alberta is in its early stages, the growth potential is high and the opportunities are obvious. Helium is a critical resource that plays a prominent role in the operation of medical imaging equipment, nuclear magnetic resonance, aerospace, defence and energy programs. It is also used in the manufacture of technology components like fibre optic cables and semiconductors.

“This is truly a homegrown win for jobs, our economy and the diversification of our province’s energy industry.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.