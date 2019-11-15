

CALGARY – Like it or not, the Christmas season is right around the corner, so here are five great things to do in the City of Calgary to start the season off on the right foot for you and your family.

Enjoy the season at Spruce Meadows

Hundreds of vendors will be out selling their wares at Spruce Meadows for the first weekend of the facility's International Christmas Market, so it's the best place to get your shopping done early. Visitors will also be able to get into the spirit of the season with live entertainment including a choir and carolers. Admission to the event is $12 per person at the gate but $10 per person if purchased in advance. More information can be found on the official website.

Welcome winter in Calgary

A number of fun activities will be taking place at Ralph Klein Park, at 12350 84 Street S.E., for this year's Winterfest. Families can enjoy both indoor and outdoor activities including crafts, guided tours and lots more. Staff at the facility will also be on hand to teach visitors about wildlife and play some nature-themed games. The event is completely free for the public to attend.

Mickey and friends on ice

While many of us are on Disney overload right now because of the introduction of the company's on-demand streaming service this week, die-hard Mouseketeers will be out in force at the Stampede Corral this weekend. Disney On Ice say this year's show, called Mickey's Search Party, takes the audience on a fun-filled search for treasure throughout the colourful worlds of Disney. Tickets are still available for sale through Ticketmaster.

Stuff-a-Bus to support the Food Bank

Calgarians are invited to help out with a good cause on Saturday as Calgary Co-op, Calgary Transit and XL103 FM join up to fill buses from stem to stern with non-perishable food items. Vehicles will be parked at all 20 Co-op locations throughout the city to be filled with donations to help out families in need this holiday season. The event has taken place in the city for the past 26 years and last year's event raised over 31,100 kilograms of food and $49,000 in funds.

Small town Christmas market

If you're looking to start shopping but want to enjoy something a bit more low-key, the Balzac Christmas Market at the Balzac Community Hall is just the ticket. A number of local vendors will be in attendance, selling everything from baking, wooden crafts, ornaments and plenty of other gifts to satisfy everyone on your list. The all-ages event is open Saturday and is free for everyone to attend.