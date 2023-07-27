Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds

In Calgary, food and yard waste belongs in your green cart, recyclables belong in your b​lue cart and garbage belongs in your black cart. (City of Calgary) In Calgary, food and yard waste belongs in your green cart, recyclables belong in your b​lue cart and garbage belongs in your black cart. (City of Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina