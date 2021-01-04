CALGARY -- Elections Calgary has begun accepting applications from prospective candidates for this fall's municipal election.

The nomination period opened Monday and will continue until noon on Sept. 20 for those seeking candidacy for mayor, councillor or school board trustee.

Nomination forms, which are available at Elections Calgary, may be submitted to Elections Calgary through a scheduled in-person appointment, by mail or courier, or through the 24-hour drop box located at the east entrance of the City of Calgary Municipal Building.

Appointments may be booked through the Elections Calgary website or by phone at 403-476-4100.

The 2021 municipal election will be held Monday, Oct. 18.

The list of confirmed candidates will be updated at Elections Calgary as nomination forms are verified.