Protest against 'medical tyranny' set to be held outside Calgary hospital
A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses is holding protests outside hospitals, including Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre. across Canada Monday.
The protests are in response to what the group claims to be 'medical tyranny and government overreach'
Organizers say they're against mandating COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public, health-care workers and other workplaces, and believe in restoring freedoms and rights as Canadian citizens
The event is part of what protest attendees refer to as the 'National Health Freedom Movement.'
The protest organizers say there will be health-care workers and nurses in attendance as members within those professions feel they need to restore body autonomy, beneficence, nonmaleficence — the obligation of a physician to not harm a patient — and justice within nursing.
In a statement to CTV, the Calgary Police Service said it is aware of the protests and will have officers on site.
“While we respect the rights and freedoms for a peaceful protest, we will not tolerate any actions that impede the entrance or exit of patients or staff,” CPS said in the statement.
“We are working with the protest organizers to lay out these expectations and we are also liaising with AHS as well as staff at the Foothills."
Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu tweeted his opposition to the protests, adding he expects police to intervene, if necessary.
"All Canadians have the right to peaceful protest, but I cannot disagree more strongly with those protesting at hospitals today," said Madu.
"I trust law enforcement will take all necessary action to ensure healthcare operations are in no way impeded, up to and including potential use of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act."
Protests are also scheduled to take place in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa.
The protest in Calgary is slated to begin at 2 p.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated with reaction from the protest.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cooler conditions in Calgary by midweek
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh's recent dip in support might indicate NDP supporters swinging to Liberals: Nanos
With only one more week left to go in the election campaign, a recent dip in support for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh could indicate that some of his party’s supporters are swinging to the Liberals, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
Tories promise new parents on leave could earn up to $1,000 without losing EI benefit
The federal Conservatives are promising to let new parents earn up to $1,000 per month without it affecting their maternity or parental leave payments.
U.S., international scientists say COVID-19 vaccines do not currently 'show a need for boosting'
The current evidence on COVID-19 vaccines does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now, according to an international group of vaccine scientists, including some from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization.
LIVE @ 3 | B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses
B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.
Retired Toronto detective who cracked 'girl in the suitcase murder' reveals what led to arrest
The retired Toronto homicide detective who solved the horrific 'girl in the suitcase murder' says he's still haunted by the abuse that ultimately led to her death and maybe that of her younger brother.
OPINION | Celina Caesar-Chavannes: Why the former Liberal MP is throwing her support behind Conservative candidate
Former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes explains, in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, why is she throwing her support behind a Conservative candidate for the 2021 federal election. ‘Why would I ever give the Conservatives space, even once in my life? I respect the question. After all, I did say that I am a Liberal, and I will always be a Liberal at heart.'
Stress, staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 causing nurses to leave the front lines
Many nurses report having left the profession after the stress of COVID-19 made their jobs more difficult and less safe, creating a shortage of health-care workers in certain regions and even forcing rural areas to temporarily close hospital units.
Amherst, N.S. family of six killed in Cumberland County trailer fire
A six-person family from Amherst, N.S., has died in a trailer fire that occurred Sunday evening in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to report weekend COVID-19 data Monday afternoon
Alberta will report three days' worth of COVID-19 data online on Monday afternoon.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses
B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.
Vancouver
-
Employees in B.C. long-term care, assisted living facilities must now have at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine
As of Monday, all employees of long-term care and assisted living facilities in B.C. are required to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Another protest against B.C.'s vaccine card system planned in Vancouver
Another protest is expected in Vancouver on the day the province's vaccine card system comes into effect.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses
B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update
British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the province’s COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BC SPCA seeks donations to help care for orphaned mink found on Vancouver Island
The BC SPCA's Wild ARC facility in Metchosin, B.C. is seeking donations to help care for a baby mink that was found alone on Vancouver Island.
-
Fairy Creek injunction battle heading back to BC Supreme Court this week
The ongoing battle over blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on Vancouver Island is heading back to BC Supreme Court this week.
Atlantic
-
Amherst, N.S. family of six killed in Cumberland County trailer fire
A six-person family from Amherst, N.S., has died in a trailer fire that occurred Sunday evening in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County.
-
Several P.E.I. schools to close after COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Charlottetown elementary school
In-person classes at several P.E.I. schools will be cancelled this week after health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Charlottetown.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing swimmer in Annapolis River
Police in Nova Scotia continue to search for a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on the Annapolis River Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 600 new COVID-19 cases as province reaches new vaccine milestone
Six hundred new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ontario on Monday as officials mark a new vaccine milestone in the province.
-
'Cowardly' anti-vaccine protesters warned by Ontario officials ahead of planned demonstration
A group of anti-vaccine protesters who are planning a demonstration outside one of Toronto’s busiest hospitals are being warned yet again not to harass health-care workers.
-
Retired Toronto detective who cracked 'girl in the suitcase murder' reveals what led to arrest
The retired Toronto homicide detective who solved the horrific 'girl in the suitcase murder' says he's still haunted by the abuse that ultimately led to her death and maybe that of her younger brother.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor says police ready to respond to hospital protest if necessary
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is asking those who plan to protest in front of the Ottawa Hospital Monday to respect essential services and he is warning that police are ready to respond, if necessary.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa rise above 400
Ottawa Public Health says another 52 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is above 400.
-
Police looking for suspect accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in Carlington
Police said in a release that a 15-year-old girl was with a small group of friends in the area of Laperriere Avenue and Cavan Street at around 8:30 a.m. last Friday when a stranger approached and sexually assaulted her.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 14
Quebec is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as well as 14 new hospitalizations.
-
Man shot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A man was shot Sunday evening in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in what police are calling an attempted murder.
-
Three people injured after stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG
Two women and one man were injured by a sharp object in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Sunday afternoon, on Goyer St. near Hudson Ave.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 600 new COVID-19 cases as province reaches new vaccine milestone
Six hundred new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ontario on Monday as officials mark a new vaccine milestone in the province.
-
Waterloo Region staff must disclose COVID-19 vaccination status by Sept. 27
Staff working for the Region of Waterloo will need to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status before the end of this month.
-
Trial begins for former Kitchener neurologist facing multiple sexual assault charges
A trial is underway for a former Kitchener neurologist facing dozens of sexual assault charges.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario logs 600 new COVID-19 cases as province reaches new vaccine milestone
Six hundred new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ontario on Monday as officials mark a new vaccine milestone in the province.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
-
Temiskaming OPP investigates assault with a baseball bat
One person is facing charges following reports of an assault in Temiskaming Shores on Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 12:30
LIVE AT 12:30 | Manitoba public health officials to give update on COVID-19 situation, vaccine rollout
Doctor Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the province’s vaccine implementation task force, are set to host a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CST.
-
Winnipeg man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in death of three-year-old boy
Jurors heard an opening statement from prosecutors in the trial for a Winnipeg man charged in the death of a three-year-old boy.
-
Man dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 6: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from the RM of Coldwell is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Highway 6 on Saturday.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 420 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 3 more deaths
Saskatchewan confirmed 420 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the second time in three days the province has added more than 400 new cases.
-
Unmarked graves at Regina residential school getting permanent markers
Orange markers have been donated by Pasqua First Nation to the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) Commemorative Association to identify the graves located in the cemetery.
-
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
A Toronto hospital where protests against COVID-19 measures are planned today says such demonstrations are demoralizing.
Saskatoon
-
Two injured in crash involving semi and bus southwest of Saskatoon
A crash involving a school bus and a semi southwest of Saskatoon has left two people injured.
-
Saskatoon passes threshold of 1,000 active cases as COVID-19 surge continues
For the first time since December, there are more than 1,000 recorded active COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon area.
-
Unmarked graves at Regina residential school getting permanent markers
Orange markers have been donated by Pasqua First Nation to the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) Commemorative Association to identify the graves located in the cemetery.