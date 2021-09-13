Protest against 'medical tyranny' set to be held outside Calgary hospital

CALGARY -

A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses is holding protests outside hospitals, including Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre. across Canada Monday.

The protests are in response to what the group claims to be 'medical tyranny and government overreach'

Organizers say they're against mandating COVID-19 vaccines to members of the public, health-care workers and other workplaces, and believe in restoring freedoms and rights as Canadian citizens

The event is part of what protest attendees refer to as the 'National Health Freedom Movement.'

The protest organizers say there will be health-care workers and nurses in attendance as members within those professions feel they need to restore body autonomy, beneficence, nonmaleficence — the obligation of a physician to not harm a patient — and justice within nursing.

In a statement to CTV, the Calgary Police Service said it is aware of the protests and will have officers on site.

“While we respect the rights and freedoms for a peaceful protest, we will not tolerate any actions that impede the entrance or exit of patients or staff,” CPS said in the statement.

“We are working with the protest organizers to lay out these expectations and we are also liaising with AHS as well as staff at the Foothills."

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu tweeted his opposition to the protests, adding he expects police to intervene, if necessary.

"All Canadians have the right to peaceful protest, but I cannot disagree more strongly with those protesting at hospitals today," said Madu.

"I trust law enforcement will take all necessary action to ensure healthcare operations are in no way impeded, up to and including potential use of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act."

Protests are also scheduled to take place in Edmonton, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops, Winnipeg, Toronto and Ottawa.

The protest in Calgary is slated to begin at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated with reaction from the protest.