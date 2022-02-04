Protesters enter southern Alberta school, demand end of mask rules
Protesters, calling for an end to mask mandates, gathered at the entrance to a school in Dunmore, Alta. on Feb. 4 (Facebook/Laurie Bell)
RCMP officials confirm a protest took place inside a school in Dunmore, Alta., Friday where the gathering called for an end to mask mandates.
Videos posted to social media show a group of roughly 20 people chanting "Freedom" and "No more masks" outside a school before making their way inside.
RCMP will not say whether any arrests were made in connection with the protest or if the matter is under investigation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional details are confirmed.