CALGARY -- Human clinical trials have begun in Toronto for a proposed COVID-19 vaccine by a Canadian company.

Providence Therapeutics of Calgary says 60 subjects will be monitored for 13 months, with the first results expected next month.

A group of healthy volunteers aged 18 to 65 have been divided into four groups of 15. Each of the three group is receiving three different dose levels, while a fourth group gets a placebo.

Pending regulatory approval, the company's CEO Brad Sorenson says a larger Phase 2 trial may follow in May with seniors, younger subjects and pregnant people.

Providence uses messenger R-N-A technology for a product it calls P-T-X COVID-19 B.

Sorenson says if successful, the vaccine could be released by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.