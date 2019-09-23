Premier Jason Kenney met with First Nation Chiefs of the Blackfoot Confederacy and Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson on Monday afternoon to renew a government-to-government protocol agreement.

The agreement, originally signed March 24, 2017 by the former provincial government and Chiefs of Blood Tribe, Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation, establishes mechanisms by which the Chiefs and government will meet to determine joint strategies and address priority issues.

The agreement details specific areas of mutual concern, such as the economy, environment and culture, and calls for cooperation, respect and that “Each Party takes responsibility for success in achieving a productive working relationship.”

The renewal and document signing took place at the Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park following a sacred pipe ceremony, which mirrored the type of blessing that took place before the original signing of Treaty 7 on Sept. 22, 1877.