Province announces $55 million investment towards U of C science hub

The province announced a $55 million investment in a science hub at the University of Calgary Friday with the goal of expanding access to STEM facilities at the university.

The new hub will help more students access science, technology, engineering and math facilities and training at the school, becoming the primary home for research and collaboration.

The province estimates that the hub will add at least 2,000 seats to science-related programs at the U of C.

“This investment will increase enrolment and empower #UCalgary researchers to make bold new discoveries,” the U of C tweeted on its X page.

“I look forward to seeing how this exciting new facility will bring research, collaboration with industry and innovative ideas together under one roof to build skills for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Rajan Sawhney, Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education, in a media release.

The hub, which will support STEM students in areas such as agricultural innovation, computer science, energy, quantum, biotechnology and aerospace, is expected to be ready in 2029.

The university estimates that the science district project will create a short-term bump of around $639 million.

“From our powerhouse energy industry to our booming tech sector, science is deeply entwined with Alberta's success – past, present and future,” said Dr. Kristin Baetz, the dean of the U of C’s faculty of science. “This new facility reflects Alberta's commitment to maintaining our great province’s science advantage for decades to come.”