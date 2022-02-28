Province announces funding to support visible minority youth in John Ware country

The provincial government is giving a financial boost to program designed to help new Canadians and visible minority youth.

Premier Jason Kenney announced that $145,000 will go to the John Ware Youth Empowerment Program over the next two years.

The pilot program was designed by the Global Village Centre in Brooks.

It honours the legacy of John Ware, a former American slave who became a pioneer rancher near Brooks in the 19th century.

The program will offer mentorship and scholarships to 60 young people.

"This is a need in our community and we hope the program to expand other parts of the province, that we have the youth of tomorrow to help them achieve their potential," said Ahmed Kassem, the executive director of the Global Village Centre.

"I think it's fitting," said Kenney, "that we should be here in Brooks close to where John finished his life to celebrate his legacy, but (also) to ensure that Alberta continues to be a place of opportunity for generations to come."

That sentiment was echoed by Brooks MLA Michaela Frey, in a release issued Monday.

“Brooks is home to people from many backgrounds and walks of life, and finding new ways to support newcomers and visible minorities is key to helping the whole community thrive. I’m proud that the John Ware Youth Empowerment Program is being piloted here and helping young people in this city build fulfilling futures.”

Brooks has the fifth highest population of visible minorities in Alberta.