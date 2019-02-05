The province and Alberta RCMP announced the launch of a new initiative on Tuesday that is aimed at assisting repeat break and enter victims.

Project Lock Up is a victim-focused program that will bring crime enforcement and prevention groups together to give Albertans the tools they need to help protect their properties and prevent crime.

"We are stronger together. It’s by working hand-in-hand with law enforcement, community partners and Albertans that we can reduce crime, empower citizens and support those that have been victimized,” said Curtis Zablocki, RCMP Deputy Commissioner.

Under the program, more patrols will be added to the hardest-hit areas and will be guided by a specialized report that will be created from an analysis of calls for service.

RCMP will follow-up with Albertans who have been victimized before and police will work with them to provide advice on crime prevention and home security.

Repeat victims will also be provided with a Trace Pen to mark their property to increase the chance that stolen items are returned and offenders are held accountable.

An enhanced investigative response is also part of the program and officers will focus their efforts on apprehending offenders operating in targeted locations.

The province launched a plan to reduce rural crime almost a year ago and officials say since then they have seen a significant reduction in property crime in those areas.

“Rural property crime is down month over month, every month since we implemented our plan. In December 2018, we see property crime down 16 per cent compared to December of 2017,” said Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley.

For more information on Project Lock Up, click Here.