Province can't remove Chu from council: McIver

Sean Chu is facing criticism over his admission that he had a sexual encounter with a minor in 1997 while he was a constable with the Calgary Police Service. Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said Friday that he doesn't have the authority to remove Chu from office.

