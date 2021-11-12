Province can't remove Chu from council: McIver

CALGARY -

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver announced Friday he doesn't have the authority to remove controversial Calgary Councillor Sean Chu from city hall.

McIver sought external advice from law firm Brownlee LLP, which delivered the opinion that McIver isn't authorized to fire Chu based on behaviour that took place before he was elected to council.

“Recently, I asked for expert advice on what options I have as Minister of Municipal Affairs under the Municipal Government Act to remove a duly elected member of a municipal council, and committed to releasing this information publicly," McIver said, in a release.

“I have received a response from Brownlee LLP, the external firm selected to review the Municipal Government Act. While the Minister of Municipal Affairs has supervisory jurisdiction over municipalities, the minister does not have authority to simply remove a councillor from office under the legislation, particularly for events that took place before a councillor was elected."

Chu was found guilty of discreditable conduct while he was a Calgary police officer for touching the leg of a 16-year-old girl while he was on duty and in uniform in a public place in 1997. A reprimand was placed on his file for five years, but the revelation, including an allegation of sexual assault, did not come to light until the days leading up to the Oct. 18 municipal election.

Chu won a third term as Ward 4 councillor by just 100 votes. He has resisted calls to resign from members of Calgary council, the mayor and PremierJason Kenney.

The opinion from Brownlee LLP was delivered to the ministry Monday, but only released to the publicby news release Friday at 4:57 p.m.

CTV News has reached out to Chu for comment.

This is a developing story...