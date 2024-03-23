Province commits $103 million to Arts Commons, Olympic Plaza transformation in downtown Calgary

The province reiterated its support for the arts in its most recent budget when it announced a funding increase for the Alberta Foundation for the Arts.

Friday, arts and culture minister Tanya Fir was downtown Friday to announce a commitment of $103 million over seven years for the renovation of Arts Commons and Olympic Plaza.

$420 million in municipal funds have already been announced, and will go towards Phase One of the project.

Private fundraising is also going on as well.

“This is one of the largest investments in the arts that Alberta’s government has ever made, and demonstrates our commitment to supporting the arts for all Albertans now and for generations to come," said Fir, in a video announcement on her X feed.

“Our mission at Arts Commons is to continue to support a thriving arts sector,” said Arts Commons president and CEO Alex Sarnian, “Where Albertans from all backgrounds can enjoy our facilities."

“We want the design of the Plaza to be able to accelerate," Sarnian said, at a Friday press event, "so that we’re not leaving Calgarians fatigued with construction, particularly as we want to unveil a facility that flows seamlessly between indoor and outdoor.”

The project is expected to create almost 3,500 full-time construction jobs.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STATEMENT

The city’s Chamber of Commerce weighed in with a statement, as well, praising the investment as a key component of Calgary’s long term transformation of its downtown infrastructure.

“This infrastructure investment is critical to attracting and retaining talent in Calgary, enhancing vibrancy and revitalizing our downtown. It also solidifies Calgary as a leading arts city, particularly as it will create the largest cultural infrastructure project in Canada’s history.

“The arts sector is a powerful economic engine for the city and province, driving tourism and fostering our creative industries. In fact, this project alone will generate $424 million in GDP to our provincial economy and employ over 3,500 construction workers full time. Beyond revenue generation, our arts and culture scene builds a sense of belonging and connection, and showcases our diversity as Albertans.

“Infrastructure investments are vital to support the influx of the nearly 200,000 individuals who migrated to Alberta in the last year. Such investments support the growing population's needs, bolster economic activity and cultivate thriving communities that attract and retain residents and businesses alike.

“Calgary’s arts sector – and our city more broadly – will be transformed by 2030, with Calgary being home to the new Event Centre and Entertainment District, revitalized Glenbow Museum, BMO Centre and now, Arts Commons Transformation. These projects illustrate the transformational visions that can be brought to life through collaboration between industry, community and all levels of government.”

Later Friday on LinkedIn, Sarnian sounded euphoric.

“What a day for Arts Commons! What a day for Calgary and Alberta,” he posted. “What a day for the arts in Canada!

“It truly took a village to get this far,” he said. “More work to be done – but for now, we celebrate!”