Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus

CALGARY -

As Alberta posts a $3.9-billion surplus for the latest fiscal reports, Finance Minister Jason Nixon says Albertans can expect to see "affordability measures" as an extension of the province's flush financial statements.

The surplus amount is the final number based on revenues minus expenses for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31.

During a news conference at the McDougall Centre in Calgary on Tuesday, Nixon said the province has already committed $2-billion targeted to alleviate economic challenges, including the price at the pumps and utility costs.

Nixon says the provincial gas tax holiday, which has been extended to September, could be extended through the rest of the year if revenues from non-renewable resources continue to be high.

However, there is no firm timeline and Nixon says the province will watch economic factors heading into the first quarter before deciding a further extension.

Starting in July, Alberta households and small business will see a $50 rebate on utility bills for three consecutive months for a total of $150, as part of an affordability measure for Albertans.

Nixon also says there are not current plans to cut prosperity checks for Albertans – as previous provincial governments have done – to help with ongoing inflation, gas prices or goods increases.

He added excessive government money inside the system has partly caused the record inflation, and said his office is wary of further contributing to inflation.

RECORD HIGH OIL PRICES

Surging oil prices from earlier in 2022 into present day have contributed greatly to the province's current financial position.

The latest fiscal report shows the highest turnaround in Alberta history – with $16.17-billion in revenues from non-renewable energy resources, smashing the previous record set in 2005-06 with $14.34-billion.

Total revenue was $68.3-billiomn an increase of $24.6-billion from the forecast in Budget 2021.

Higher energy prices saw increases of $13.3 billion in resource revenue and $4.4 billion in income taxes.

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North American oil, has softened of late, but sits above US$100 a barrel.

The budget, which ended on March 31, was last forecast to come in at a $3.2 billion deficit.

It's the first time in seven years the provincial budget will not sport red ink on the bottom line.

- With files from CTV News' Tyson Fedor and The Canadian Press