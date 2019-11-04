CALGARY — Aimed at improving access to mental health supports and addiction prevention and recovery services, the province named a 23-member advisory council Monday.

The Mental Health and Addictions Advisory Council will “develop a strategy outlining recommended actions to increase quality and access to a recovery-oriented mental health and addiction system, with a particular focus on treatment, recovery and justice programs,” according to a release.

The group will present a final report to the province in summer 2020.

“Our government is committed to a recovery-oriented system of care that is fair, firm and compassionate,” said Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan in a release.

“We want to eliminate barriers to recovery and give hope to people facing mental health and addiction challenges.”

The province is investing $100 million over four years to improve mental health and addiction services in Alberta along with $40 million into an opioid response strategy and $20 million into palliative care. The province is also spending $6 million on a sexual assault hotline and is investing $1 million per year for the next four years on the Health Quality Council of Alberta.

“We will strengthen the recovery continuum and give hope to Albertans who are struggling with mental illness and addiction,” said panel co-chair Pat Nixon.

“Recovery will take a front seat in our journey to a healthy and prosperous Alberta.”

The 23-member panels include:

Addiction:

Co-chair: Pat Nixon, founder, Mustard Seed

Stacey Petersen, executive director, Fresh Start Recovery Centre

Jacen Abrey, Blood Tribe Fire and EMS director, and councillor for Town of Coaldale

Andy Crooks, lawyer/lived experience

Nick Mitchell, senior medical director, AHS

Rob Davidson, Calgary Police Service

Benny Xu, traditional Chinese medicine doctor

Bruce Edgelow, founder and managing partner, Edgemark Capital

Brad Cardinal, executive director, Poundmakers Lodge

Ray Baker, addiction medicine expert

Mental health:

Co-chair: Laureen MacNeil, executive director, Canadian Mental Health Association, Calgary region

Police Chief Dale McFee, Edmonton Police Service

Xin-Min Li, professor and chair, department of psychiatry, University of Alberta

Allison Bichel, senior provincial director, AHS

Curtis Stange, president and CEO, ATB Financial

Karen Gosbee, mental health advocate

Sally Zhao, CEO, the Immigrant Education Society

Whitney Issik, MLA, Calgary-Glenmore

Ex-Officio