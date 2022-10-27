Province overruled Alberta's CMOH in masking order, ruling finds

The Alberta Court of King's Bench has found the Alberta government's decision to block school boards from imposing their own mask mandates "was made for improper purposes" and "unreasonable."

The case was filed by the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) and a group of children whose parents say they are "at heightened rise of severe outcomes" from contracting COVID-19.

Both groups contend that Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's decision to rescind a masking order in Alberta schools was not her own and rather a decision from the then-Kenney government.

Furthermore, it said Education Minister Adriana LaGrange overstepped her authority when she ordered that Alberta school boards could not impose their own mask mandates.

The court decision agreed with both of those elements of the applicants' case.

"I find that, while the Order was issued by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, that order merely implemented a decision of a committee of cabinet, rather than being the Chief Medical Officer's own decision," Justice G.S. Dunlop wrote in the decision.

LaGrange's statement, which stated that school boards would not be able to impose their own masking requirements, had no affect on the issue, Dunlop wrote.

"While Minister LaGrange's statement on its face appears to prohibit school boards from imposing mask mandates, it does not do so, because the minister can only do that through a regulation, and the statement was not a regulation."

However, he did not agree with the applicants' suggestion that their Charter rights had been violated.

"The applicants have failed to prove a Charter breach because the evidence before me does not establish that the applicant children, or any other children, are at increased risk of severe outcomes or complications from COVID."

CTV News will be speaking with the AFL about the decision on Thursday afternoon.

Requests for comment have also been made the Alberta Education and Alberta Health.