Province pledges funding for mental health and addiction support as Calgary crime wave continues
The Alberta Government is putting up more than $5 million over three years it says will help provide better mental health and addiction support to those in police custody.
It's the latest of several safety announcements this month as Alberta, and all of Canada, grapples with a series of violent incidents and crime, including social disorder on public transit.
This week alone in Calgary, there have been two shootings in public areas — one of which claimed the life of an Edmonton man — and two separate stabbings. One of each happened on Calgary Transit buses.
"We must tackle the root causes of mental health, addiction and public safety issues if we want to see real change," said Sonya Sharp, a Calgary city councillor and member of the province's public safety task force.
The money announced Friday afternoon includes $2.2 million to boost on-site health care workers at the police arrest processing unit (APU); $1.8 million for crisis workers at the 911 dispatch centre in Calgary; $1 million for the program formerly known as the DOAP team, now called the HELP team; and $775,000 to upgrade eight cells at the APU to be more "culturally appropriate."
The province has previously announced an increase in the number of sheriffs on the streets in Calgary and Edmonton and last week announced plans to hire 100 new police officers in each city over 18 months.
The money for the HELP team will allow police and social workers to connect people in need of assistance to supports, such as shelters, detox or addiction treatment.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, Macklem says
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the financial system has to adjust to higher interest rates, just like the rest of the economy.
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
VR training leads to better nursing performance than clinical practice, study says
New research suggests that virtual reality (VR) could enhance the training of future nurses, offering practical experience beyond the walls of inpatient clinics.
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Edmonton
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
‘Vital part of everyone’s Christmas tradition is gone’: Popular Mall Santa has died
Cecil Hawley, best known in Edmonton as Santa, died last weekend.
Vancouver
Surrey mayor staying silent on accusations she misrepresented police force vote
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has been quiet following accusations she made false statements surrounding the future of policing in Surrey.
-
1 person sent to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Tsawwassen
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Tsawwassen Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
A manslaughter charge was laid Friday morning at a Moncton, N.B., courthouse in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick.
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Vancouver Island
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service launching soon
A new ferry route promising a speedy trip between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is launching soon, and it's not being run by BC Ferries.
Toronto
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
Toronto Zoo mourns death of 13-year-old otter Talise
The facility remembered Talise, which means “beautiful waters,” as a smart otter eager to train and pick up new behaviours.
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
Montreal
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Councillors asking feds, Loto-Quebec to hand over land in Peel Basin to build affordable housing
The city has big plans for the redevelopment of the Peel Basin but a pair of city councillors say it needs to be more ambitious.
Quebec City police make arrest in fireworks-launching drone case
A man was arrested Friday in Quebec City after a two-week investigation into incidents involving fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.
Ottawa
Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
'I don't exist!': Eastern Ontario residents say addresses don't appear in Canada Post database
Homeowners in Bainsville, Ont., about an hour and a half southeast of Ottawa, are frustrated that their addresses do not appear in the Canada Post database.
Kitchener
Ontario judge facing assault charges
Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
Canada-wide wanted man from Toronto arrested in Kitchener
A 27-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after regional police arrested him in connection to a stolen motor vehicle investigation in Kitchener.
Three people displaced after Kitchener house fire
Kitchener Fire is investigating a house fire on Cedar Street left that three people displaced.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
Court documents show Lighthouse's financial downfall
Court documents filed at the Court of King's Bench show how quickly the finances of Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. collapsed in a matter of months.
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
Northern Ontario
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
Sudbury-area senior facing child pornography charges
A 68-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.
Winnipeg
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Regina
Complicated evidence delays closing arguments in Chelsea Whitby's second-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors have called their final witness in Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial.
'We're angered': Indigenous leader displeased with Prime Minister Trudeau's comments on resource control
Mixed messaging from Ottawa about resource control is causing uncertainty.
McLurg School expected to remain closed until April 26
McLurg Elementary School is expected to remain closed until April 26 as repairs continue following a broken water main in early April, according to Regina Public Schools.