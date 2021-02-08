Advertisement
Province reinstates 1976 coal policy over concerns of Albertans
Coal exploration is shown on Vicary Ridge just south of the Oldman River, taken in fall 2020. (Courtesy Alistair Des Moulins/Alberta Hiking Association)
Share:
CALGARY -- The Government of Alberta will reinstate its 1976 coal policy after concerns were raised regarding surface mining in the Eastern Slopes.
The province had revoked the policy in 2020.
"Albertans have spoken loud and clear and we have heard them," said Energy Minister Sonya Savage in a statement. "Not only will we reinstate the full 1976 coal policy, we will implement further protections and consult with Albertans on a new, modern coal policy. Alberta’s government is absolutely committed to protecting the majestic Eastern Slopes and the surrounding natural environment."
According to Savage, a directive has been issued to the Alberta Energy Regulator to ensure mountaintop removal is no longer permitted and restrictions under the coal categories, including restrictions on surgace mining in Category 2 lands, are applied.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.