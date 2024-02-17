Province renews deal with Blood Tribe to run expanded wellness centre in Lethbridge

The Alberta government is spending $4 million to expand the Lethbridge Wellness Centre and renewing a deal for the Blood Tribe Health Department to run it.

“Homelessness is an increasingly complex issue in Lethbridge. We are confident in the work being done by the Blood Tribe Department of Health and look forward to continuing to address homelessness together with them,” said Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon, in a media release. “We’re also very pleased to see capital grant funding going towards expanding the services already offered in the city of Lethbridge.”

The Blood Tribe Health Department took over operation of the facility in 2023 from the Alpha House Society.

“This agreement symbolizes the collaborative effort required to uplift one another. By signing this memorandum of understanding, we affirm our dedication to ensuring that the Lethbridge Wellness Centre and Stabilization Unit remains a beacon of hope for those experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder,” said Ponokasiksinam Martin Heavy Head, a councillor and board chair with the Blood Tribe health department.

“As Niitsitapi, we have always protected our people. We will continue to help our community members call their spirit back.”

Provincial funding will be used to increase capacity from 120 shelter spaces to 200.