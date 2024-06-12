Province scraps plans for Bow River dam near Mînî Thnî
The province is pulling the plug on a Bow River dam proposed upstream of Mînî Thnî.
The option is off the table, according to Alberta Environment and Protected Areas, leaving two other sites up for consideration to help prevent flooding in Calgary and bolster water storage for drought management.
In a statement sent to the Outlook, press secretary for Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Ryan Fournier said the province was no longer pursuing the Mînî Thnî dam option.
“We must move forward in a timely manner to prevent floods and mitigate droughts and protect downstream communities and the families who call them home,” he said.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Bearspaw First Nation CEO Rob Shotclose suggested it was unfair to consider flooding Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation lands to begin with and that initial assessments for a dam in the area failed to justify potential impacts.
“This dam would be right in the middle of the Stoney reserve at Mînî Thnî, geographically, and we’ve already been shortchanged land by treaty,” he said.
“This would flood over 2,000 acres in the middle of what land we do have in an undisturbed river valley, and we would never get that back. That’s basically sterilizing the middle of the reserve.”
The concrete gravity dam was proposed about 2.5 kilometres west of the Mînî Thnî townsite at a height of 49 metres and would contain a total reservoir volume of 199,100,000 cubic metres (199.1 billion litres), with a maximum reservoir water surface area of 1,025 hectares.
It would require relocating a segment of Highway 1A and about 15 dwellings that would be in the required area for the dam and reservoir.
A March 2020 conceptual assessment of the project site that also considers building a dam between Cochrane and the Bearspaw Dam at the western edge of Calgary and relocating the existing Ghost Dam to expand the Ghost Reservoir, noted there would also be impacts to areas of cultural importance to the Îyârhe Nakoda.
Three previously recorded archaeological sites located in the study area, including prehistoric campsites and stone features could be impacted by the proposed project and would require additional investigation and mitigative studies, the report noted. It was also identified that undiscovered historical resources could be affected.
“There’s a cultural and historical aspect to what a project like this could do to the reserve lands that can’t really be justified, not to mention the environmental aspect,” said Shotclose.
Of the three proposed sites studied, the Mînî Thnî option contains the greatest area of wetlands at 127 hectares, with another 25 hectares within the maximum flood area and an additional 102 hectares within the 1.5 km buffer around the dam site.
The dam facility would be located within the montane natural subregion of the Rocky Mountains, which contains a “diverse and complex mosaic of habitats, which can support a variety of wildlife species,” the report noted.
“Riverbanks; dominated by coniferous stands and occasional deciduous trees, riparian wetlands and shrubbery; provide suitable habitat for a diverse avian community, including grouse, waterfowl, songbirds and owls. The riparian habitat associated with the river corridor attracts ungulates and the rock fields and wetlands adjacent to the river may also provide suitable habitat for reptile and amphibian species. Small mammals, such as chipmunks, voles and shrews, will also use the habitats.”
A grizzly bear zone is also located to the north and south of the study area and identifies the “likely presence of grizzly bear within the study area.”
The purpose of the zone is to avoid development within key habitats and minimize human-bear conflicts and mortalities, however, project effects could include loss of habitat due to forest clearing and disturbance during construction.
To the Îyârhe Nakoda, grizzly bears are revered as a highly spiritual animal, among other species of cultural importance.
“This is one of the most beautiful river valleys, and to be honest, there’s no way that the people would ever accept this project,” said Shotclose, who cited other dam projects pressed on the First Nation.
The Horseshoe Dam, near Seebe, is located on lands acquired from the Îyârhe Nakoda in the early 1900s to provide power to Calgary and the nearby cement plant in Exshaw.
Construction of the Bighorn Dam in 1972, which created Abraham Lake, west of Nordegg and the Goodstoney First Nation reserve of Big Horn, also flooded cabins, pastures and grave sites used by the First Nation, which traditionally hunted and camped in the Kootenay Plains.
The dam, built by the former Calgary Power Company, now TransAlta, proceeded without assessing potential social and environmental impacts or holding any public hearings prior to construction.
“There’s already this precedent when it comes to projects like this that makes it difficult to accept,” said Shotclose. “Internally, the Bearspaw have also had some strong opinions about this new dam project on the Bow River even being studied.”
In June, 2023, Bearspaw First Nation Chief Darcy Dixon penned a letter to Ric McIver, Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs after the minister made premature comments about the dam project in the legislature.
He told the speaker of the Legislative Assembly that a band council resolution had been passed and a blessing was made by Îyârhe Nakoda chiefs and elders at the proposed site of a future dam.
He said the passing of a band council resolution meant “allowing Alberta Environment to do the work.”
McIver asked the former minister in charge of environment, Jason Nixon, to “tell the House how your ministry will shorten the time until we can get an agreement with the Stoney people on where the dam will go.”
“It matters to the Stoney people. It matters to everyone in southern Alberta,” he said.
But Dixon called these statements false.
“I am not aware of any blessings by the Stoney chiefs pertaining to any site of a proposed dam. I know I haven’t provided one,” he wrote at the time. “This mischaracterization gives the false impression we are in favour of the dam project wherein no decision has yet been made.”
The province’s March 2020 conceptual assessment report notes initial meetings took place between the former Alberta Environment and Parks minister with Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation in 2018, before conceptual assessments were held.
It said consultation took place again in March 2019 to share early concepts of the project and to gather initial feedback, as both the Mînî Thnî and Ghost Reservoir options would directly affect the Nation’s reserve lands.
Feedback received then, however, noted the province should look at options that protect Calgary but not cause as much impact to those living outside the city.
Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation further noted it was opposed to all three options proposed. With the relocated Ghost Dam option, there is concern for potential flooding in the Mînî Thnî townsite and overall effects on the Nation’s lands, including erosion of shoreline.
The total project cost for the Mînî Thnî option was estimated at $922 million, including design, construction, land and property purchase, infrastructure relocation and impact mitigation. Cost estimates for the other two options are also in the $900 million range.
The Mînî Thnî cost estimate does not cover additional expenses such as land swaps, compensation payments or agreements for First Nations reserve lands.
According to the province’s website, the feedback process for the Bow River reservoir project is currently in stage two, involving a detailed hydrological study and the possible selection of an option to advance to a third phase.
This round of engagement focuses on the relocated Ghost Dam and Glenbow East options only. A decision from the feasibility study is anticipated by the end of 2024.
“The Relocated Ghost Dam and Glenbow East options have advanced much further and the feasibility studies are nearly complete,” said Fournier “We value the feedback we have received from Albertans on these two options and it will help us decide how best to proceed.
“This includes maintaining an open dialogue with Indigenous organizations and communities who have an interest in the initiative.”
The Outlook reached out to representatives of the Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations but did not receive a response in time for publication.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
We asked an economist if the capital gains tax changes will really generate nearly $20B
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from elite women's races
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Corus says Global News 'changes' affect jobs, won't disclose how many
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it has 'made some changes' at Global News, citing the same headwinds that have led to massive cuts at other media outlets.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Outbursts, fire alarms cause disruptions during day 3 of dangerous offender hearing
Day three of a hearing to determine if Curtis Poburan should be designated a dangerous offender came with several interruptions.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 625 just south of Edmonton
Mounties are on scene of a fatal crash on Highway 625 and Range Road 232 in Leduc County.
-
New Alberta RCMP head wants to 'work toward shared objectives' with provincial government
Rob Hill wants to increase the number of RCMP officers in Alberta. The province's new top Mountie, a 27-year policing veteran who accepted the position of commanding officer for Alberta's RCMP in March, currently oversees about 1,900 officers.
Lethbridge
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
-
Lethbridge outreach groups preparing for summer heat
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Vancouver
-
Attempted robbery on UBC campus sends victim to hospital
Police on the University of British Columbia campus are investigating an attempted robbery that turned into an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.
-
B.C. sets minimum wage, other rules for app-based ride-hailing, delivery work
British Columbia has finalized regulations to provide a minimum-wage and basic protections for ride-hailing and delivery workers using app-based platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.
-
Man sentenced to 12 years for fatal beating of senior during Vancouver home invasion
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
B.C. prison assaults send 2 inmates to hospital after separate attacks
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
-
B.C. woman says jam-making, pink car named Dolly helped her overcome adversity
Driving a small pink car dubbed Dolly, while playing a show tune in salutation (“Hello Dolly”), couldn’t be more different that what Katherine Little used to do.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture?': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation consulting with members on binding arbitration, set to provide update Friday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has revealed it’s consulting with its members on the use of binding arbitration to reach a deal with the province.
-
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
Toronto
-
Stabbing on TTC bus leaves one person seriously injured
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing onboard a TTC bus in southwest Etobicoke that left one person seriously injured.
-
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
-
'This will be a warm one': Hotter than usual summer in Ontario could start with Father’s Day weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Shoplifting in Montreal and across the country on the rise
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
-
Health board says it needs to fill 4,800 positions to staff new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital
The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police continue to investigate Dartmouth murder
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
-
Tow truck operators in Cape Breton protest proposed bylaw outside city hall
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
Winnipeg
-
'Highly likely' tornadoes touched down in Manitoba: Environment and Climate Change Canada
There's a pretty good chance at least two tornadoes touched in Manitoba as a storm rolled through the western and southwestern parts of the province Wednesday.
-
'We were all in shock': Family of Morgan Harris relieved to hear work already underway for landfill search
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
-
Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
-
1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
-
Here's what's being taught in terms of financial literacy at schools in Ontario
Starting in September, Ontario high school students will have to pass a financial literacy test.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Barrie
-
Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Man convicted in deadly Hwy 11 drunk driving crash arrested for driving while prohibited
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
-
Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
Kitchener
-
Country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. make their big American debut
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
-
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
-
How 3D-printed traps are tracking an invasive species in Ont.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
London
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
-
'Heartbeat away from homelessness': St. Thomas coalition holds consultation on poverty reduction strategies
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
-
Dog rescued in Sarnia house fire
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
Windsor
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addiction treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
-
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.