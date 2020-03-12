CALGARY -- The rapid developments in the spread of COVID-19 has left many people worried about the coming weeks and unsure of what to do.

The world’s leading health agencies say the virus is dangerous with the potential to overwhelm even the best health-care systems. There are things doctors understand about COVID-19 and things they do not. Perfect understanding can’t wait. Decisions must be made now.

In some ways it’s not uncharted territory. Dave Stark is a professional mountain guide with Yamnuska Mountain Adventures — a job that means travelling through dangerous environments while managing the risk to himself and his clients.

"The important thing is to have a plan, so think about it before you go into it, and think about it during it so you can update it," Stark said.

"What I'm always looking at is what's the hazard, what's the likelihood of the hazard, the consequence of the hazard and my exposure to that hazard. That's how I approach it."

The hazard here is becoming infected with the virus — or worse — too many people becoming infected at once and overwhelming the health-care system. Italy in particular has suffered high mortality because the sheer volume of cases meant not everyone could be treated.

The consequences are harder to pin down. According to the WHO and Health Canada, they range from a relatively minor two week illness for the vast majority of healthy people, to severe respiratory trouble, including viral pneumonia, that can be fatal, particularly to the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

"To be realistic, we know that in terms of COVID-19, that most people who get sick, they'll end up being OK," said University of Calgary psychology professor Nicole Racine. "Really, many of the precautions we're taking are for broader public health."

Having a plan

Racine agrees with Stark on the importance of having a plan and sharing it with your group.

"For example, if you were to have to stay at home from work or your kids were supposed to stay at home from school, you can think abut, 'okay, what would that look like? What would we do?" she said.

"As humans, when we have plans, they help to reduce our anxiety."

Racine said communication of those plans is key.

"Letting people know there is a plan, what the plan is, and letting them know that if something goes sideways, we're going to think about it and we're going to deal with it and it usually works out," she said.

So what does a plan look like? Follow the advice of Health Canada and the WHO: wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face and avoid situations that are likely to expose you to sick people. It could include keeping disinfectant handy outside the home and washing your hands thoroughly every time you arrive somewhere new. Having a little extra food at home. Checking with friends and family to see if anyone is feeling sick before getting together.

It’s also important not to dwell on things that are beyond your control, and to keep a positive attitude. Some situations get worse before they get better. If your group, or your family, are already feeling negative, they may not have the ability to spot the good decisions that could improve their situation.

"Don't make decisions under panic," Stark said. "Because it doesn't work out."