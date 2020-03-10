CALGARY -- Doctors often struggle with diagnosing unusual health issues, especially those that may require genetic testing.

Often they must rely on genome sequencing tests to determine the root cause of a disease, and until now, large-scale genome sequencing tests were often sent to labs in the United States for analysis.

Dr. Francois Bernier calls it "the diagnostic odyssey," a long, difficult, journey for families waiting while clinicians figure out what is causing the underlying health issues.

“There are so many families waiting for answers to serious medical conditions," he Bernier, head of the Department of Medical Genetics and a professor in the Department of Paediatrics at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine.

"Access to gene sequencing early in the medical journey can pinpoint the best treatment approaches and therapies to target the illness."

A new partnership struck between the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, and Alberta Precision Laboratories will help families and medical professionals answer to those diagnostic puzzles, sooner.

The partnership is funded by Genome Canada, the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, and other partners.