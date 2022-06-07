Rash of bike thefts leads to warning from Canmore RCMP

Canmore RCMP has issued a warning to cyclists in the community west of Calgary after several mid to high-end mountain bikes were reported stolen in recent weeks.

Several bikes have been taken from residential and commercial properties in Canmore between May 2 and June 4 and police are encouraging residents to report suspicious behaviour seen at parkades, community bike racks, hotels and business parking lots.

RCMP also provided a number of tips for preventing bicycle thefts, including:

Store bicycles indoors if possible;

Use heavy duty bike locks that are difficult to cut;

Take detailed photos of your bicycles and record the serial/part numbers, as it may assist with the recovery of your property;

Monitor online resale websites/forums such as Kijiji, eBay, Facebook Buy and Sell, etc., for your recently stolen bicycle and notify police if observed;

If using parkades or entrances to communal residences, please ensure those entering said facilities are allowed to be there as suspects are currently following patrons inside to gain access to underground parkades;

If suspicious activity is noted, try to acquire a detailed description of the person(s) (ie: height, weight, gender, race, clothing description) or a vehicle(s) in question (ie: colour, make , model, licence plate, # of occupants), and;

Whether a home owner or business property representative, please ensure your surveillance systems are in working order to assist victims and police with potential evidence collection.

Officers will also be increasing patrols and visibility in areas where bike thefts have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.