Cochrane RCMP continue their investigation into threats against Bow Valley High School that prompted a police presence at the school on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, an alleged threat against the school was reported over the weekend that hinted at an undisclosed plan scheduled for Tuesday, September 24.

Officers were deployed to the high school on Tuesday to support students, staff and families. RCMP say no incidents were reported and it was business as usual at the school.

RCMP have identified the student who is alleged to have made the threatening comments and officials say they are working with the student, the student's family and the Bow Valley High School Administration.

"Threats that come to our attention, the way that these threats came to our attention, can be very difficult to manage," said Cst. Kay Moore of the Cochrane RCMP detachment in a statement released Tuesday.

The investigation into the threats is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the alleged threat, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.