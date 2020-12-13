CALGARY -- Police in Airdrie are seeking the public's help to find a man who they say held up a gas station clerk at gunpoint.

Officials say at about 9 p.m. Saturday, an unknown man entered the Fas Gas convenience store and went up to the clerk.

He then pulled out a firearm and threatened the employee, fleeing a short time later.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money, officials said.

Police dogs were deployed to attempt to track down the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as:

Light-skinned

In his 20s

5-7 (170 centimetres) tall

Average build

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.