    RCMP investigate serious crash on Highway 36 near Taber, Alta.

    Generic RCMP
    Taber RCMP are investigating a serious crash on Highway 36 on Tuesday.

    Officials say the incident took place at about 8:30 a.m., just north of Township Road 102.

    Police did not provide details about how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

    As of 9 a.m., traffic was delayed and drivers were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

