Over the weekend, Cochrane RCMP were notified of an alleged threat made towards Bow Valley High in Cochrane, for September 24, 2019.

The RCMP currently are working with school staff to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat, but did not provide any further details.

As a result, there will be an increase in police resources at the school Tuesday, to help ease the concerns of students and parents.

It’s the third alleged threat in the past several days.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with uttering threats regarding Erie Rivers High School in Milk River Friday, while a 16-year-old male student was arrested and charged with making threats against a fellow student at Chestermere High School.

If anyone has information about the alleged Cochrane threat, they're asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using ‘P3Tips’ app available via Google Play or the Apple app store.