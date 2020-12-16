CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP is warning the public about a scam involving fake gold jewelry.

The alleged scammers have been approaching people in parking lots, claiming to be from another province and asking for gas money, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The two men said they would pay the person back double once they reached their destination and offered gold, claiming it to be 18 karat.

Two incidents have been reported in the month of December, where two perpetrators have offered to sell their allegedly valuable gold jewelry to victims.

After examination at a jeweller, the gold rings and chains have been determined to be fake.

Police said one victim paid $450 for the fake gold.

According to RCMP the two males are Middle Eastern with thick accents and are claiming to be from Saudi Arabia.

The men have been seen driving in a dark blue/teal Mazda 6 with an unknown license plate from out of province, and a blue Kia-style four-door sedan with an unknown Ontario license plate.

One male is described to be around 40 years old, approximately 165 centimetres (5-5) tall, with a heavier build and short hair. He was wearing dark jeans and brown dress shoes.

The other male is approximately 40-years-old, 167 centimetres (5-6) tall, and is described as having a slim build and greying black hair. RCMP say he was wearing glasses and a bright blue jacket.

Anyone approached by these males is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or local police.



