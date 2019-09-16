Members of the Calgary Police Service and campus security have concluded an investigation at the main University of Calgary campus following a report of a suspicious person Monday morning.

"Shortly after 8:30 this morning, police received a call of a male walking around the university campus holding, what was called in as, a shotgun or an assault rifle," said Acting Staff Sergeant Travis Juska of the CPS. "Officers deployed to the scene, conducted checks of the various different buildings in conjunction with security and were able to locate that male and deem the threat to be not legitimate."

"We ended up locating a papier-mâché replica rifle that appeared to be some kind of school project from a student."

According to Juska, the replica appeared realistic. "Having seen the photo myself I can attest that there is quite a likelihood to it and it's easy to see how members of the public could have seen that and believed it was a legitimate threat."

Juska says CPS members are trained in their approach to high-risk, low-frequency calls and charges are not anticipated against the student.

"It is beneficial for everyone to have an objective look when they're bringing something like this with them to campus or into a public space or anywhere that a member of the public might construe this as a legitimate threat."

The papier-mâché rifle was to be displayed by the 'Russian-speaking student association' booth at Monday's students association fair on campus.

Several police cars on UofC campus near the education building as the investigation continues regarding a suspicious person on campus #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/DY9iJ04Vim