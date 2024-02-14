'Really unfortunate': Calgary family asking for support after girl, 16, injured in hit-and-run

A Calgary family is looking for support from the community after a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured during a hit-and-run in January.

Kiera Barriskill was left in life-threatening condition after she was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Jan. 28.

“It's been a battle, emotionally draining,” said Kiera’s father Chris Barriskill. “I wish this upon no other family.”

On Friday, she was released from the Foothills Medical Centre.

Barriskill was in a coma for five days before coming out of it on her own. Her father shared that she has brain injuries, damage to her right eye, fractured bones and a broken right shoulder.

She also has been suffering from blood clots and has just begun to talk again.

“It's just been really hard really, really hard on us,” Barriskill said. “She doesn't remember anything from the accident.”

Kiera Barriskill was seriously injured during a hit-and-run on Jan. 28, 2024. (Courtesy:Chris Barriskill)

According to a release from Calgary Police Service, after 4 a.m. on Jan. 28, “a collision occurred near the intersection of 22 Avenue N.E. and the 100 block of Pinemill Mews N.E.”

It was believed a dispute occurred between the driver of a vehicle and a 16-year-old girl.

The driver attempted to leave the scene while the girl was holding onto the vehicle and she was run over.

“The driver and other occupants checked on the pedestrian, but then returned to the vehicle and left the scene,” the release said.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, came forward to talk to police.

Since the hit-and-run, the family has been forced to take time off work to provide 24/7 care for Barriskill.

“I got to help her up and down the stairs,” said her father. “We're not going to be able to work for at least another month or two.”

To help with the financial burden the family is dealing with due to medical and other costs, a GoFundMe campaign was set up by Kiera’s aunt Hailey Waines.

“She's is just kind-hearted, she's sweet, she's shy, she's a very shy kid,” Waines said “It's just really unfortunate what happened to her.”

The Calgary Police Service said the investigation is ongoing.