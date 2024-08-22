Record-breaking number of first-year students moving into U of C residence in fall 2024
The University of Calgary says the number of first-year students moving to campus this fall is the highest number yet.
Officials say the number of spots on campus has been expanded due to "overwhelming demand."
An unparalleled 1,267 first-year students are moving into residence in fall 2024 – along with more than 1,700 returning students – bringing the total number of students living in residence to more than 3,000.
Despite the additional spaces created, the university says it continues to have a waitlist for on-campus housing.
As of Aug. 21, the university says 76 students remained on the list.
"Living on campus isn't just about housing," said Brittanie Walker-Reid, director for residence services, in a Thursday news release.
"It's about environment and access to resources that strengthen student experience on campus."
The University of Calgary has several options for on-campus housing, from dorm-style rooms for first-year students to full apartments for upper-year students.
Move-in day is Sunday, Aug. 25.
