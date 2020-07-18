CALGARY -- The city of Red Deer is benefiting from $5 million in provincial funding that will see the first recovery community in Alberta built there.

"This is an important step in the expansion of our mental health and addiction recovery strategy," said Jason Luan, associate minister of mental health and addictions.

Recovery communities, also known as therapeutic communities, are a form of long-term residential treatment for addiction.

Safe Harbour Society operates detox beds, and brings in many people suffering with drug use, and alcoholism off the street, allowing them to detox.

Executive director Kath Hoffman says this recovery community was something many had been calling out for.

"We're hoping that what the premier had to say about the continuum of services that these recovery communities will offer, we hope that will follow all the way down to the front of the line where we live with people who are still actively using."

The province says recovery is seen as a gradual, ongoing process of cognitive change through clinical and peer interventions.

Clients will advance through treatment at their own pace, before eventually reintegrating into the community.

"To have that available option of long term, that's going to help this community," said Hoffman. "It's missing here right now."

Clients will be accepted in the recovery centres starting next spring.

Hoffman says this new community will allow for many current services to understand many of the people still using drugs, or waiting for treatment,

"The one thing we can do with them is start to connect with them," said Hoffman.

Red Deer currently has an overdose prevention site (OPS) where drug users can use safely, and under the supervision of nurses and medical practitioners, instead of overdosing.

Funding was extended by the province until the end of September.

The province says the recovery community is a multi-pillar approach and will help those suffering from mental health, trauma and addiction.

A total of 400 beds, will be constructed as part of the $25 million recovery community plan.

About 400 people will be employed during construction recovery communities. Each one will employ up to 50 people.