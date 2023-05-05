Red dresses honour memory of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people

At the Field of Crosses in Calgary, people hung little red cut-outs in the shape of a dress. At the Field of Crosses in Calgary, people hung little red cut-outs in the shape of a dress.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay

In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina