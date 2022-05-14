Red Lot viewing party requires free ticket reservation: Calgary Flames

Tickets will be required for fans to enter the Red Lot community viewing party for Game 7 on Sunday, the Calgary Flames say.

Due to "incredibly high demand," the Flames said the viewing party would shift to a ticketed event, with passes made available for free to fans to reserve starting at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The lot will open two hours, at 5:30 p.m., before puck drop.

"The decision to move to a ticketed event was made to enhance the fan experience by decreasing the line and wait times for the Red Lot and ensuring the safety of everyone in attendance," the Calgary Flames said in a statement.

"Tickets will remain free, but must be secured in advance and will be available based on a strict capacity limit," the team added. "Those without tickets will not be permitted entrance."

According to the team, fans can reserve two tickets each. Tickets to the Flames game will not provide access to the Red Lot.

"We understand that demand for Red Lot tickets will very likely outweigh supply, and would like to reiterate our tremendous gratitude for the extraordinary support of the C of Red."