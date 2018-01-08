**Note: The story was updated after Cadillac Fairview confirmed the number of seats and retailers in the food court prior to the start of renovationations**

The food court at Calgary’s largest indoor shopping centre is undergoing a facelift but the effort to increase seating capacity has brought an end to the merry-go-round.

“It’s one of the highest producing food courts in Canada so the more seating we have, the better experience for the guest and the better sales for our retail clients,” explained Paige O’Neill, general manager of Cadillac Fairview Chinook Chinook.

The 10-month, $17 million redevelopment of the 30,000 square foot space is expected to be completed in two phases with a focus on the seating area and retailers on the south side of the food court from January until June followed by renovations to the north side from June onwards. The revitalization is scheduled to be finished by the end of October 2018.

“The food court was last done in 2000 so it’s 18 years old and it’s time for a redo,” said O’Neill. “It’s just going to be a really bright, clean space.”

O’Neill says the redevelopment will include the introduction of new furniture, new seating and improvements to the outdoor patio. Once complete, the number of seats in the food court will have increased by somewhere between 75 and 100 seats to 835 seats and the number of food court operators will bump from 19 to 20.

CF Chinook Centre will provide additional seating areas during the renovations in an attempt to prevent disruptions to customers and retail operators.

Progress will come at a price and the new food court will be constructed without a merry-go-round. “The owner/operator of our merry-go-round, Conklin Shows, is avidly looking for a new home for it,” said O’Neill. “We’re sad to see it go.”

O’Neill says the removal of the carousel will also improve access to the shopping centre from the new pedestrian bridge.