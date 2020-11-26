CALGARY -- Surrounded by loved ones, Darcy Evans, the executive and artistic director at Alberta Theatre Projects, has lost his months-long battle with cancer, the organization announced Thursday.

He was 50.

“Darcy cared passionately about Alberta Theatre Projects, and its place in Calgary’s theatre community,” said Andrew Scanlon, Evans’ partner, and a playwright for Alberta Theatre Projects.

“He so loved welcoming everyone to the Martha Cohen Theatre every night, and was always touched by the generosity and kindness he received in return. On behalf of Darcy’s entire family, I’d like to thank the Alberta Theatre Projects staff, board of directors, volunteers, artists and audiences for the support and confidence you have shown him throughout his tenure as executive and artistic director.”

Having joined Alberta Theatre Projects in June 2018, Evans directed several productions including The New Canadian Curling Club, The Wedding Party, and The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe.

Considered a leader in Canada's theatre community, he spent several decades with companies across North America.

"His impressive career history includes time spent on Broadway, U.S. National Tours, and nine seasons at the Stratford Festival. He was a celebrated director, actor, and arts administrator," ATP said in a release.

"He loved exploring the possibilities of what the Martha Cohen Theatre could offer and gave audiences experiences that allowed them to be as much a part of the show as the performers on stage.

"His programming hit a high note with audiences and critics alike, from Disgraced and Old Stock winning top prizes at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, to The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe becoming the top selling show in the company’s history."

ATP will continue to present a live reading of Scanlon’s adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz next week in honour of Evans.