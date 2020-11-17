CALGARY -- The Wizard of Oz's adage of 'There's no place like home' rings true for many in 2020, and a Calgary theatre company is hoping audiences will adhere to the saying, as they announce livestreamed readings of their adaptation of the story.

Livestreams of the script readings will run once daily from Dec. 3 to 6, with two readings on Dec. 5.

The rare behind the scenes look will allow audiences to see how a new play is developed, as actors will be reading draft scripts during the livestreams.

Audiences of all ages are encouraged to view the livestream.

The play, directed by Haysam Kadri, is Alberta Theatre Project's first show of their re-imagined 2020-2021 season

"The Wizard of Oz is a classic family adventure. By going back to its source material, the original novel by L. Frank Baum, my hope with this adaptation is to bring these well-loved characters vividly to life again, for theatre-goers of all ages," playwright Andrew Scanlon said in the release.

Scanlon said the Wizard of Oz's themes can resonate with audiences in today's world.

"2020 has been a challenging year and I believe we’re all desperately in need of a little escapism. That theme – the search for escape – exists at the very heart of this story."

Partnering with Deane House to offer dinner and show packages, Alberta Theatre Projects are hoping guests will enjoy a complete 'night at the theatre' experience. Dinner tickets include a three-course meal and wine.

Tickets are available on the Alberta Theatre Project's website, or through calling their box office at 403-294-7402