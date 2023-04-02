Rescheduled Drag on Ice show plays to packed house at Calgary arena

A Calgary event postponed due to safety concerns was back on Saturday in a new venue, where it sold out.

Drag on Ice with DJ Gaysnakes took place at the Henry Viney Arena, with 200 people in the stands.

The performances were originally scheduled to take place during the Chinook Blast Festival in early February but had to be rescheduled due to concerns over protests planned for the LGBTQ event.

Announcing the new date for our postponed Drag on Ice and DJ Gaysnakes performances! As you know, we had to reschedule our event due to safety concerns, and we want to thank you all for your understanding and patience. Learn more about the new event here: https://t.co/V219eoCdWY pic.twitter.com/bCTc5ZbN6g — Chinook Blast (@chinookblast) March 24, 2023

Event organizers were thrilled to finally see it happen Saturday.

"The message behind all of our events at Chinook Blast," said Calgary Arts Development Authority president and CEO Patti Pon, "is that they're for all Calgarians in all the different ways that we celebrate who we are."

Patti Pon, President and CEO, Calgary Arts Development

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek spoke about inclusiveness at the event as well.

Organizers worked closely with performers, police and security to produce a safe, spectacular show.