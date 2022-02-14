Retired Calgary news photographer dead after crashing into tree at Fernie Alpine Resort
A 65-year-old Calgary man is dead after hitting a tree while skiing on the weekend in southeast B.C.
Ted Rhodes, a veteran photographer with the Calgary Herald who had since retired, was skiing with a friend at Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday afternoon when he caught an edge on an icy patch, lost control and struck a tree.
RCMP confirm Rhodes was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.
