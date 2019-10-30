CALGARY — A now-retired Calgary police officer has been charged with assault stemming from an arrest made in December 2018.

An officer on patrol just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2018 saw a man lying on the ground kicking the doors to a business on Seventh Avenue, between Second Street and Third Street S.W.

The man was arrested for public intoxication and prior to being taken into custody, it is alleged the officer assaulted the man.

The alleged assault was reported to the Professional Standards Section and an investigation was launched. The Edmonton Crown Prosecutor’s office was consulted and a charge of assault was recommended.

On Tuesday, police arrested Eric Levesque, who retired in August after serving 29 years on the force as a patrol officer in District 1.

He is charged with one count of assault.