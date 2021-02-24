CALGARY -- Six plains bison were transferred to Waterton Lakes National Park on Feb. 19, with several Indigenous elders on hand to commemorate the occasion.

Blackfoot Confederacy elders from the Kainai Nation, Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation provided blessings for both the animals and land in a prayer ceremony.

The bison were transported from Elk Island National Park by a bison specialist from the Kainai Nation, along with support from Parks Canada.

The animals will be held in the winter section of Waterton Park's bison paddock. By late spring, the bison will be transferred to the summer paddock loop road where visitors may catch a glimpse of the animals.

Waterton Park had a small herd of plains bison going back to 1952 but has been without the animals since 2017 when the Kenow wildfire burned through their paddock.

Officials are confident that enough regrowth has occurred in the area to be able to maintain the bison herd, as well as the integrity of the grassland.

Earlier in the month, 40 bison were relocated by Parks Canada from Elk Island National Park to the Kainai First Nation.

In a statement, Parks Canada said they were honoured to play a part in reconciliation and helping to facilitate the bison's return to the park.

Known as the 'keystone species', bison have been an integral part of Indigenous culture and Waterton Parks is hoping that reintroducing bison can create an opportunity to renew cultural, spiritual, and ecological connections with the land.