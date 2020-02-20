MEDICINE HAT -- For the first time in nearly a century, river otters have been frolicking in the South Saskatchewan River in Medicine Hat and the animals are attracting crowds of onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse.

The trio have been spotted bear Police Point Park in recent weeks but the sightings have slowed of late. The most recent sighting

The Medicine Hat Interpretive Program has planned an Otter Quest for Sunday, March 1 and members of the public are being encouraged to bring their binoculars to help search for the elusive otters.

The nature walk in not recommended for young children and people with mobility issues due to the uneven terrain and potentially slick footing in the far reaches of the park.

Park interpreters are encouraged by the return of river otters to the South Saskatchewan River as the presence of the animals is considered to be an indication of a thriving river system.